Motorcyclist dies in hospital after rear-ending car in Lemon Gro - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after rear-ending car in Lemon Grove

Posted: Updated:

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — A motorcyclist who rear-ended a car on a Lemon Grove roadway, then crashed into a nearby parked vehicle was ejected from the bike and later died in a hospital, authorities said Monday.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that a 1992 Harley-Davidson motorcycle had struck the back of a 2010 Toyota Corolla while both were headed north on Massachusetts Avenue near San Miguel Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the motorcycle into a vehicle parked on the
roadside, according to sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno.

The motorcyclist was ejected in the crash and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, Dueno said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The Toyota's driver and passenger were not hurt.

Dueno said the sheriff's department had launched an investigation into the crash, and although its cause has yet to be determined, alcohol and/or drugs seemed to have been a factor. However, he did not immediately say on which motorist's part.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, Dueno said.    

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.