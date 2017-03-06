TSA announces new pat-down procedures for all airport security

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced new security measures on March 2 to be implemented at airports across the country.

According to TSA Public Affairs Manager, Nico Melendez, this change is the result of an in-depth study TSA completed after receiving the classified results of the DHS OIG covert tests in 2015.

“Effective March 2, 2017, TSA consolidated previous pat-down procedures into one standardized pat-down procedure at airport security checkpoints and at other locations within the airport. This standardized pat-down procedure continues to utilize enhanced security measures implemented several months ago, and does not involve any different areas of the body than were screened in the previous standard pat-down procedure. Individuals transiting the TSA security checkpoint who have opted out of technology screening, or alarmed the technology or a canine team, will undergo a pat-down. Passengers may also receive a pat-down as part of our unpredictable security measures. TSA continues to adjust and refine our systems and procedures to meet the evolving threat and to achieve the highest levels of transportation security.”

"TSA’s job is to keep the traveling public safe. The use of security technology and physical screening measures is critical to mitigate threats," according to a TSA press release.

Individuals transiting the TSA security checkpoint who have opted out of technology or alarmed the technology or Passenger Screening Canine will undergo a pat-down. Passengers may also receive a pat-down as part of our unpredictable security measures.

TSA has streamlined previous multiple pat-downs into one pat-down procedure at airport security checkpoints and other locations away from the security checkpoints (i.e. boarding gates and airport access control doors). This includes any pat-down included in “insider threat” mitigation measures. The UPD lessens the cognitive burden for our Officers and reduces the possibility for confusion with passengers and employees as well.

The pat-down does not eliminate the targeted screening performed based on AIT alarms. For example, if there is an AIT alarm on the passenger’s arm, the TSO will conduct a targeted screening of the arm. However, as before, the targeted screening may lead to a pat-down.

This pat-down continues to utilize enhanced security procedures implemented previously.

TSA Officers received formal instructor-led, classroom training on the UPD. Upon training completion, Officers are required to demonstrate proficiency in performing the procedure before being permitted to perform the pat-down at TSA security checkpoints. Nationwide implementation was scheduled for March 2, 2017. Some airports have exemptions

At any time during the screening process, passengers may request to be screened in private and be accompanied by a companion of their choice. A second Officer will always be present during private screening.

TSA is committed to notifying the traveling public regarding our pat-down procedures. In the near future, TSA will be updating the information regarding our pat-down procedures on www.tsa.gov. Passengers are also encouraged to visit the TSA website to obtain information on how to seek screening assistance and provide feedback on their screening experience.

TSA incorporates unpredictable security measures, both seen and unseen, to accomplish our transportation security mission. Rooted in the intelligence derived from our close ties to the intelligence and law enforcement communities, our security measures begin long before the passenger arrives at the airport and continue through arrival, check-in, and security screening - all the way to the destination airport. TSA continues to adjust and refine our systems and procedures to meet the evolving threat and to achieve the highest levels of transportation security.