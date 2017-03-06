President Trump releases new executive order on immigration

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego Unified School District Board held its annual goal-setting workshop and members said they are ready for the next school year.
San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten joined KUSI with more.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District Board held its annual goal-setting workshop and members said they are ready for the next school year.
San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten joined KUSI with more.More>>
One day before he will tell his story in front of the Senate, James Comey, the man President Trump fired as FBI Director, has released a statement detailing his conversations with the president.More>>
One day before he will tell his story in front of the Senate, James Comey, the man President Trump fired as FBI Director, has released a statement detailing his conversations with the president.More>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.More>>
The San Diego Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday a report from earlier in the week that a student from Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas was approached by a woman who attempted to lure the student into her vehicle.More>>
The San Diego Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday a report from earlier in the week that a student from Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas was approached by a woman who attempted to lure the student into her vehicle.More>>
The City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee considered a handful of proposals Wednesday designed to toughen enforcement against illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, including a scheme under which customers could be targeted for buying pot from an unlicensed facility.More>>
The City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee considered a handful of proposals Wednesday designed to toughen enforcement against illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego, including a scheme under which customers could be targeted for buying pot from an unlicensed facility.More>>
San Diego police were called to the North Park Observatory Wednesday night after a scuffle broke out at a rap concert.More>>
San Diego police were called to the North Park Observatory Wednesday night after a scuffle broke out at a rap concert.More>>
NASA announced its latest class of astronaut candidates Wednesday, including three with ties to San Diego.More>>
NASA announced its latest class of astronaut candidates Wednesday, including three with ties to San Diego.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Wednesday for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.More>>
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure Wednesday for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines.More>>
Area civil rights leaders said Wednesday that the accidental printing of a racial slur on the cover of a middle school yearbook in San Diego should be turned into a learning opportunity.More>>
Area civil rights leaders said Wednesday that the accidental printing of a racial slur on the cover of a middle school yearbook in San Diego should be turned into a learning opportunity.More>>
San Diego OASIS opened a new Lifelong Learning and Wellness Center Wednesday at Grossmont Mall to double their focus on older adults.More>>
San Diego OASIS opened a new Lifelong Learning and Wellness Center Wednesday at Grossmont Mall to double their focus on older adults.More>>