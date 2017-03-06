President Trump releases new executive order on immigration

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump rolled out a new executive order on immigration Monday, prohibiting new immigrants from specific countries from entering the United States.

But how much has actually changed from the first order released just six weeks ago?

"It is the president's solemn duty to protect the American people. And with this order, President Trump is exercising his rightful authority to keep our people safe," said Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

The new travel hold applies to six Middle Eastern-African countries that were on the first list: Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Notably missing from the list is Iraq.

White House officials said Iraq was removed because the country is cooperating with vetting its citizens applying for U.S. travel visas, calling the country an important ally in defeating ISIS.

"This intense review over the past month identifies multiple security measures that the State Department and the government of Iraq will be implementing to achieve our shared objective of preventing those with criminal or terroristic intent from reaching the United States," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The new measures block citizens on the list from obtaining visas for at least 90 days. The order also suspends the admission of refugees into the U.S. for 120 days.

"This executive order responsibly provides a needed pause so we can carefully review how we scrutinize people coming here from these countries of concern," said Homeland Security Adviser John Kelly. "Today's executive order, which President Trump signed this morning, will make America more secure and address long overdue concerns about the security of our immigration system."

"To our allies and partners around the world please understand this order is part of our ongoing efforts to eliminate vulnerabilities that radical Islamist terrorists can and will exploit for destructive ends," Kelly added.

This version will replace the original order enacted in January, which was blocked by a federal court following chaos and confusion at airports nationwide.

Here are some regulations included in this new executive order:

Non-U.S. citizens with valid green cards or current travel visas are exempt from the ban.

Expiring visas from the covered nations can be renewed, but no new ones will be issued for 90 days

Unlike the original, it does not prioritize religious minorities in refugee admission cases and it drops an indefinite ban on Syrian Refugees, reducing it to 120 days.

The order also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and caps the annual number of refugees at 50,000, compared to the old 110,000 limit.

The order is scheduled to take effect March 16.

