New partner joins initiative to get MLS team in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Another partner has joined FS Investors, the La Jolla group's initiative for its Soccer Stadium Plan and Development in Mission Valley.

He's Landon Donovan, otherwise known as Mr. Major League Soccer.

Donovan is the best soccer player in the history of the L.A. Galaxy, and the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. National Team. He brings star power to help get this initiative approved.

If San Diego is to be awarded a soccer franchise this fall, it's imperative that the investor group get city council approval by mid-June. In other words, this plan has to be fast tracked on a very tight timeline.

Related Link: Landon Donovan talks MLS in San Diego

Signature gathering begins March 15. 72,000 signatures have to be gathered in 60 days, which brings us to May 1. The County Registrar has until June to verify the signatures and send them to the city council.

Council has 10 days to either adopt the initiative and implement it immediately or send it to the voters.

There's been growing opposition for the council to implement this plan by council vote.

"Our elected officials need to listen to what the public wants, and I don't think they've been doing that," said Donna Frye of California's Aware.

Frye has a major concern about the public not being able to participate in the process.

" ... after they get their signatures, they want council to approve it and that's it," Frye said.

She said there's no review process, no public hearings, nothing about what the public may want on 166 acres of public land.

"The leaders in this town know full well what the best use of that property is, and its for river park,and its for university uses, we know that, we know the public supports it, people need to get behind that, they need to step up and say so," Frye said.

Landon Donovan, the new partner and investor in SoccerCity, was on Good Morning San Diego. He said soccer is in its infancy in the United States and San Diego needs to be a part of this growing sport.

"If you think about this from a San Diego perspective, how many times in your lifetime will you get the opportunity to be a part of something from the ground level?" Donovan said.

There were only 10 MLS soccer teams in the U.S. when Donovan joined the league. There are more than 20 and the league will expand by four teams this fall. SoccerCity wants to be one of them.

"I know what it does for a community, I know what it does for a city, and for a country, I want to have the chance to give that to San Diego," Donovan said.

He said San Diego is perfectly suited for a Major League Soccer team.

"When you couple the weather, the people the food, TV market, the population, the Latin influence, proximity to the border, it's a slam dunk for San Diego," he said.

The only chance San Diego has to get a team in this year's expansion is for the council to adopt SoccerCity's plan in June.