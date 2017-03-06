Suspect in hours-long Fallbrook SWAT standoff identified - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect in hours-long Fallbrook SWAT standoff identified

Posted: Updated:
The SWAT standoff in Fallbrook Monday came to an end with the suspect in custody (Bob Shirley) The SWAT standoff in Fallbrook Monday came to an end with the suspect in custody (Bob Shirley)

FALLBROOK (KUSI) — A 22-year-old man was behind bars Monday for allegedly holing up in a Fallbrook apartment for hours in an apparent effort to delay his arrest in connection with an outstanding warrant.

Authorities searching for Joshua Villegas, who was named in a felony arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, spotted him as he arrived at an apartment complex on Alturas Road near Sancado Terrace shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials. At the time, Villegas was believed to have been armed and dangerous.

San Diego Fugitive Task Force officers obtained a search warrant and surrounded it the apartment, but Villegas remained inside. Deputies cleared people out of surrounding rental units as a precaution.

A sheriff's department SWAT team was then summoned, sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Davis said. Villegas surrendered and exited the unit shortly before 6 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Villegas was subsequently booked into jail and was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to sheriff's officials and jail records. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.