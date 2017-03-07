Lakeside man killed trying to stop roll-away vehicle - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lakeside man killed trying to stop roll-away vehicle

Lakeside Man killed after single-vehicle crash, reportedly into tree Lakeside Man killed after single-vehicle crash, reportedly into tree

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A driver was killed after he tried to stop a truck from rolling down a driveway in Lakeside Monday night, according to authorities.

The victim and a friend were working on a truck in the 13200 block of Aurora Drive when the vehicle began to roll down the driveway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man tried to jump into the window of the truck to stop it and was half way when the truck struck a cement wall. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Officials said he had a large cut on the side of his body but were still working to determine the cause.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m.

