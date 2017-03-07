San Diego sunshine raises temperatures above average

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mornings remain chilly in San Diego County for another day Tuesday, but will warm to above average temperatures.

Some morning cloud coverage along the coast will clear by mid-day. Once sun begins to shine across the county temperatures will climb. Highs are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Temperatures will begin to warm until Thursday. Then a few cooler days with some cloud coverage open the weekend.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to be be 65 to 70 degrees at the beaches, 70 to 75 inland, 71 to 76 in the valleys, 63 to 71 in the mountains and around 74 in the deserts.