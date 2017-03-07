Driver escapes after leading police on chase through La Mesa

LA MESA (KUSI) — Authorities continued the search Tuesday for the person who led officers on a police chase through La Mesa.

La Mesa Police officers attempted to pull over an SUV for unknown reasons around 11:30 p.m. Monday in La Mesa. The driver refused to stop, according to police. The SUV at one point crashed through a fence at Lake Murray Blvd. and entered westbound Interstate 8 heading the wrong direction.

The SUV suffered wheel damage and at least two flat tires causing the vehicle to come to a stop near the intersection of Lake Murray Blvd and Parkway Drive.

The driver took off running and was able to evade police. A passenger was arrested, but it is unclear if he is facing charges.