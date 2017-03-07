Sunset Cliffs area gas leak prompts shelter-in-place for element - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sunset Cliffs area gas leak prompts shelter-in-place for elementary school

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A gas leak at a house under construction in the Sunset Cliffs area Tuesday led to road closures and a shelter-in-place order for a nearby elementary school.

Firefighters, police and San Diego Gas & Electric were summoned to the construction site on Hill Street near Amiford Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

No one was evacuated, but authorities told area residents to shelter in place. The directive extended to nearby Sunset View Elementary School, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The blowing gas prompted authorities to blocked off Hill Street between Alexandria and Cornish drives, the 4200 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and the 900 block of Amiford Drive, according to San Diego police.

Utility workers later turned off the gas, according to Munoz. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.