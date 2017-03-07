Rep. Duncan D. Hunter: Cuts to U.S. Coast Guard budget an "insult"

Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif.) slammed the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for proposing cuts to the United States Coast Guard in an opinion piece Tuesday.

An OMB internal budget draft obtained by Politico proposes a 14 percent cut to the U.S. Coast Guard's $9.1 billion budget, which doesn't sit well with Congressman Hunter.

In a piece published on FoxNews.com, Congressman Hunter calls the cut to the U.S. Coast Guard "nonsensical" and an "insult."

The cuts would allow for an 6 percent increase to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget — a total of $43.8 billion, which includes $3 million for Customs and Border Protection. The proposal falls in line with President Donald Trump's plan to increase military spending.

Hunter champions President Trump’s pledge to rebuild the Armed Forces as necessary to fight the Islamic State but not at the detriment of the U.S. Coast Guard.

It is often the Army, the Navy and Marine Corps, and the Air Force that receive attention, which President Trump has bestowed. But there is another service of equal importance to U.S. national security that consistently fails to receive the same treatment and respect, not just from commanders in chief but the entire federal government, including Congress. Often overlooked but no less critical to protecting America’s national security interests is the U.S. Coast Guard—an Armed Force at its core with a domestic mission unlike any of its counterparts. And as the traditional military services are expected to be major benefactors of the President’s call for stronger national defense, the Coast Guard continues to be neglected. The Coast Guard, operating on an already shoestring budget of $9 billion, is being targeted by OMB for a cut of $1.3 billion in the next fiscal year. A dramatic cut of such magnitude is appalling and should alarm Americans given the Coast Guard’s complex and expansive mission in protection of America’s shores and waterways.

Hunter claims the proposed cuts are the OMB’s doing and calls on President Trump to reject budget cuts to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"If President Trump truly means what he says, then he’ll reject OMB’s blatant disrespect for the Coast Guard and its mission, and remind his cabinet that the service is a critical element in protecting American security," Hunter said.

President Donald Trump has yet to release a full federal budget, which Congress would ultimately approve.

Congressman Hunter’s piece in full: