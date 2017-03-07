Part of I-15 closed overnight for road repairs - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Part of I-15 closed overnight for road repairs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Lane and ramp closures are scheduled Tuesday along parts of Interstate 15 so crews can replace pavement.

Two southbound freeway lanes between state Route 52 and Murphy Canyon Road will be closed from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Caltrans. 

The onramps from Aero Drive to southbound Interstate 15 and from just north of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard will be closed during the same hours.

State transportation officials said pavement grinding and other work will be noisy at times. Caltrans also asked that motorists slow down in the vicinity of construction work and if possible, move over a lane to provide a buffer for workers.

