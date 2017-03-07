Part of I-15 closed overnight for road repairs

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A reported sighting of a great white shark just outside the surf line at Silver Strand State Beach Thursday prompted a warning for beachgoers visiting the popular stretch of ocean shoreline.More>>
Arbitration has come to an end between the operators of the shuttered San Onofre Power Plant and a manufacturer who installed faulty pipework that caused the plant to close
But the plant operators did not win this case.
San Diego Attorney Mike Aguirre and Tom English, an expert on nuclear fuel storage, joined KUSI with more.More>>
Monday is shaping up as a crucial day for Mayor Faulconer's plans to expand the San Diego Convention Center and for the SoccerCity development proposed for Mission Valley.More>>
'Tis the season for graduations and that includes people in uniform.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity is holding a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about the initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
Authorities released the name Thursday of a North County man found slain in his home.More>>
A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and hopping a curb on a Chula Vista street, killing a man sitting on a bus bench, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.More>>
The Encinitas Union School District Thursday announced the selection of their new principal as Amanda Rothengast.More>>
Law enforcement officials were on the lookout Thursday for a man, they say, exposed himself in front of a mother and her child.More>>
San Diego police were called to the North Park Observatory Wednesday night after a scuffle broke out at a rap concert.More>>
