Body of woman reported missing mid-February near Sunset Cliffs identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The body of a woman reported missing mid-February was found Sunday and identified Tuesday as 30-year-old Amanda Cruse.

On Saturday, February 18, Cruse arrived in San Diego from out of town. That afternoon Cruse visited the area of Sunset Cliffs.

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Cruse traveled back to the Sunset Cliffs area and parked near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Monaco Street. Cruse was last seen walking in the direction of Sunset Cliffs.

She was reported missing by family members on February 21, 2017. The San Diego Police Department has been actively searching for Cruse since her reported disappearance.

On Sunday, March 5, 2017, at approximately 4:44 p.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call that a body was found on the beach at 3900 Ocean Front Walk in Mission Beach.

When San Diego Police Department officers arrived on scene they found the decomposed body of an adult female. Due to the condition of the body, identification could not be made at the scene and the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

This morning the body was identified as that of 30-year-old Amanda Cruse through dental comparison.

"Thank You everyone for all your prayers and support. Just got sad news that Mandy's body was found. At this time I have not much to go on until I go and meet the detectives. Please continuing praying for our strength ...," Cruse's mother, Rosemarie Cruse posted on Facebook.