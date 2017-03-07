Tow truck procession scheduled to honor San Diego man killed by DUI driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A tow truck and emergency vehicle procession will be held Saturday to remember 55-year-old Fred Griffith who was struck and killed by a DUI suspect in February.

On February 23, Griffith was struck by a repeat DUI offender who was driving on a suspended license and was allegedly drunk when he chose to drive on the shoulder of State Route 52. Griffith died on-scene of injuries inflicted and not too far from where he resided.

Michael Gilbert Gray, 48, pleaded not guilty this week to second-degree murder and other charges; he was ordered held on $3 million bail. Gray allegedly struck and killed Griffith, then drove off, but was followed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy, who got the suspect to pull over three-quarters of a mile down the road, Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said.

Griffith was a single father to three teenage boys.

"He was one of the funniest guys you'd ever meet,'' said Griffith's oldest son, Michael, who is 19. "He would do pretty much anything for you if you really asked him to. I don't know how a lot of people are going to get by without him.''

"The San Diego towing and recovery community is still reeling over the loss of our friend and colleague, Fred Griffith, a well-known heavy-duty, tow operator, who was a prominent and well-liked personality in the local towing and recovery industry for more than 20-years. Fred Griffith operated one of San Diego’s largest big-rig wreckers and was a familiar face and outstanding talent when working heavy-duty and semi related tows and recoveries. Fred was known through Southern California as a safety instructor who taught tow truck safety to his fellow towers at San Diego’s RoadOne Towing. His death underlines the dangers that tow operators face every day. We’re asking that San Diego’s motorists’ slow-down and move-over so to give towers and all first responders the room to help motorists in peril," according to a press release from RoadOne Towing’s.

A GoFundMe Page has been setup by Michael Griffith for donations for the family to get an attorney.

Event Details

Participating tow trucks will meet at RoadOne Towing’s corporate facility, 9150 Chesapeake Drive, Suite #240, San Diego (Kearny Mesa), beginning at 10 a.m.. At approximately 11:00 a.m., words of appreciation and a safety admonishment will be given.

"The purpose of this tow truck procession hops to bring heightened awareness to California’s, “Slow-Down Move-Over”, law, that’s been on the books since 2007. Since 1985, as many as thirty-one (31) tow truck operators have been killed serving California highways by DUI drivers, distracted drivers, or failing to slow-down and move-over," according to the press release.

Route & Roll-Out:

Stage at RoadOne Towing, 9150 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego Directions to RoadOne Corporate via Mapquest

Roll-out of parking area, Stop, then right-turn onto Kearny Villa Road.

At Ruffin Road signal light, turn left and immediate right onto on-ramp Highway 52 Eastbound

Eastbound 52 up over Mission Trails Summit — past crash site; mid-way up summit between Santos Road & Mast Boulevard

Note to community:

Due to the sheer-size and length of tow trucks and flatbed carriers traveling in convoy, motorists are advised to be extra alert if they encounter this rolling procession. This procession will be slow-moving, but, it’s anticipated that traffic delays will not be excessive. Motorists are asked to have patience when following or merging with this slow moving tow truck procession and Saturday’s traffic.

Thank you in-advance for your patience and understanding.