Update: Trolley service restored in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Trolley services were restored Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. after a downed power line at a Core-Columbia intersection shut down a major trolley line through downtown San Diego.

The non-injury mishap at First Avenue and C Street occurred about 2:30 p.m., forcing a cancellation of light-rail service between San Diego City College and Santa Fe Depot pending repairs, according to police and Metropolitan Transit System officials.

Trolley riders needing to travel between the America Plaza and City College stations were encouraged to take Rapid 215, Rapid 235 or Route 992 buses at either station. All three routes serve both City College and Santa Fe Depot.

#MTSAlert Normal Trolley service operating through downtown. Thanks to riders for your patience while power lines were restored! — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) March 8, 2017

Passengers at Santa Fe Depot heading east on the Orange Line toward El Cajon or south on the UC San Diego Blue Line were advised to take the Green Line to 12th & Imperial Transit Center and make connections from there.

Trolley service in the affected area was expected to be restored at 10 p.m., MTS spokesman Mark Olson said.