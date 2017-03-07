Dismantle Obamacare: Impact on California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Republicans finally have a plan in the American Health Care Act. Now comes the hard part: convincing a skeptical Congress, fellow conservatives and the American people that millions will not end up losing their health care.

What we have here is the Republicans opening shot at dismantling major portions of Obamacare and it will come in phases over many years.

Two House committees have already begun debating the plan. The goal is to move healthcare to the free market and take the government out of it. That's a problem because the free market didn't work very well before Obamacare.

"We have to make sure that any changes going back to free market still protect people, still get them adequate coverage but more importantly adequate access in that coverage," said Dr. Ted Mazer, president of the County Medical Society.

Dr. Mazer travels to Washington frequently to get updates on where this is going. He said we're now in the budget phase to determine the costs to the government. By the end of the year, that will shift to policy questions to determine the costs to patients.

"The mandate failed on many levels because penalties for non participation were not satisfactory to make people go in, and the ratio of what a young person paid to what a senior at 60 would pay was so off people didn't go in," Dr. Mazer said.

Premiums and deductibles also skyrocketed. This is what caused the collapse of Obamacare. Democrats fear the Trump plan will be no better and will vigorously oppose it.

"It seems designed to cover fewer Americans, and makes that coverage less affordable, and less generous. It seems designed to make American sick again," said Democrat Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer.

"It would be easy to just sit back and watch this partisan law collapse under its own weight. Pass the buck to the next guy. That seems to be the Democrats strategy," said Republican Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell

Most of the 20 million people insured under Obamacare were heavily subsidized by the government. The Trump plan would replace subsidies with tax credits based on age to draw people into the system and increase the pool of funds. But will the credits be high enough?

Because a 30-year-old would get a credit of $2,000 a year, not enough to buy coverage, the Democrats, and some conservatives, see the credits as another entitlement.

Under Obamacare, the government exchanges have mostly failed and insurers dropped out, not so in California which offers several plans.

"Now that there's something else on the table, I suspect we're gonna see more plans plan to pull out but there are programs in the current package that will help support the insurance industry thru the transition thru 2020," Dr. Mazer said.

Theoretically, Covered California will go away and Dr. Mazer said we don't have to have a subsidy program.

"What we need to do under this program is rebuild the individual marketplace for purchasing insurance," Dr. Mazer said.

Another fear is that California will take a huge hit if the Republicans cap Medicaid dollars that are given to states to cover the poor.