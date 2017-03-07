Discussing the negative impact of becoming a sanctuary state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Law enforcement leaders across the state are speaking out about the bill to turn California into a sanctuary state.

Sheriff's from all over California took a trip to the capitol, all of them opposed to such an idea.

It's shaping up to be a classic battle between California Democrats and hard liners in Washington.

The Democrats want California to become a sanctuary state.

The White House wants to round up criminal immigrants and send them back. Guess who is stuck in the middle?

In Sacramento this week, sheriff's deputies from across the state stood shoulder to shoulder, opposing the idea of a sanctuary state for California.

For one thing, Senate Bill 54 would stop local sheriff's from working with federal immigration, even if they're tracking down a criminal immigrant, something they've been doing for decades.

Also, if California becomes a sanctuary state, the White House could withhold billions of dollars currently used for law enforcement. Some of that money has been used for ICE agents inside county jails.

While much of this is political sword fighting with President Trump, the consequences of creating a sanctuary state are very real.

But this is California and the capitol is ruled by Democrats.

Even though we've been dealing with immigration for decades, in Sacramento, there's a sense of urgency, not only to oppose the president, but perhaps make a name for themselves at the same time.