Attic fire burns through home in Logan Heights, causes $200,000 in damages

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An attic fire damaged a Victorian-style home in Logan Heights Tuesday, displacing a family of five and causing an estimate $250,000 in damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 2300 block of Irving Avenue erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 2 p.m. It took crews about 45 minutes to fully extinguish the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — two adults and three children — arrange for interim housing.

The damage was estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $50,000 to contents, Munoz said.

