Temperatures continue to climb in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures continue to climb Wednesday, but conditions will still feel moderate.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. A light breeze will keep high conditions feeling cool Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine will reach the county as clouds will be minimal.

Wednesday's high temperatures are expected to be 68 to 73 degrees at the beaches, 75 to 80, inland ... 78 to 83 in the valleys, 69 to 77 in the mountains and 80 to 85 in the deserts.