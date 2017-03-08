Woman caught in middle of gang shooting in Escondido identified

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A vigil was held Wednesday night for a 55-year-old woman killed while driving through an alleged gang shootout in Escondido.

An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of a 55-year-old woman struck by a stray bullet while driving past a gang shootout in Escondido.

Catherine Kennedy of Escondido was struck by a stray bullet fired by bullet fired by one of at least two gang members shooting at each other while she was driving home from church.

She was found with a gunshot wound to her head after her silver Toyota Camry crashed into a vehicle parked alongside eastbound Grand Ave. near Midway Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy.

Residents said they heard about six gunshots ring out about 9 p.m. Tuesday. At least one resident rushed to aid Kennedy until paramedics arrived.

Kennedy was taken to Palomar Medical Center after the shooting, but later died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives and an Escondido Gang Unit continued to investigate the incident Wednesday morning. Grand Avenue was closed between Rose Street and Midway Drive during the investigation and a SigAlert was issued, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Community members gathered on Grand Ave. Wednesday evening to pay tribute to a woman they did not know. Members of the group said senseless gang violence needs to stop.

Kennedy worked as a dental hygienist at an Escondido dental office. Her coworkers paid tribute on Facebook:

Cathy was a longtime member of our dental family. She worked at the very same chair here in the office for 22 years. She was passionate about making a difference in her patients lives and everyone with whom she came in contact. She was an active member of Saint Timothy's church. Funeral arrangements are pending. If you wish to send condolences to her family we will be sharing them with her family. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Alicia, her husband Kevin, mother, father, brothers and sisters and by all of us here. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Murphy said a suspect has yet to be identified. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call detectives at (760) 839-4926 or (760) 839-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (760) 743-8477.