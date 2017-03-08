SDSU President Elliot Hirshman to leave university - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDSU President Elliot Hirshman to leave university

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego State University President Elliot Hirshman announced Wednesday he will be leaving the university after six years to accept a position as president of Stevenson University in Maryland.

Hirshman’s last day at SDSU will be June 30. California State University will conduct a national search for a replacement and CSU Chancellor Timothy White and SDSU will discuss an interim appointment.

Hirshman has served as the eighth president of SDSU since 2011. During his time with the university he’s raised its profile in public research, high graduation rates and educational opportunities for students, like study abroad.

"Elliot has made an incredible impact on San Diego State University," CSU Chancellor Timothy White said. "His focus on academic excellence and on life-changing educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds has contributed to SDSU's emergence as a top public research university."

Hirshman's letter to the San Diego State Community: 

I am writing to inform you that I have accepted the presidency of Stevenson University in Maryland effective July 1. I will end my service at San Diego State on June 30. 

The last six years have been the most extraordinary period of my and Jeri's professional lives. The opportunity to work with the dedicated and talented students, faculty, staff, alumni and community supporters of San Diego State has inspired us, and it has been a privilege to contribute to the growth and development of this great university. We are grateful for the many friends in this community who have helped us celebrate our university's achievements and supported us as we faced the inevitable challenges of a university presidency. These friendships have greatly enriched our lives.

It is traditional in such messages to recount the university's recent accomplishments. We are fortunate that through the diligent efforts of our university leadership we have already documented our university's progress in updates to our strategic plan, "Building on Excellence." A comprehensive review is presented at the following link: http://go.sdsu.edu/strategicplan/. It is gratifying to see that many of the aspirations of our plan have been realized in our focal areas of student success, research and creative endeavors, and community and communication.

While many and professional factors influence presidential transitions, the progress of our strategic plan, the conclusion of our first comprehensive fundraising campaign and the completion of multiple construction projects all suggest a time to consider new personal and professional opportunities. Inspiring confidence in SDSU's future are the collective ambitions of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community supporters; our stable budget; our experienced provost and vice-presidential leadership team; our exceptionally strong deans and associate vice presidents; and our collaborative tradition of shared governance. 

In this context, CSU Chancellor White will be visiting campus shortly to gather perspectives on desired characteristics for the interim president. Following the interim appointment, Chancellor White will launch a national search for the next president. 

Thank you for your dedicated support over the last six years. I look forward to seeing San Diego State's continuing progress in the years ahead.

