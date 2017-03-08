SDSU President Elliot Hirshman to leave university

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego State University President Elliot Hirshman announced Wednesday he will be leaving the university after six years to accept a position as president of Stevenson University in Maryland.

Hirshman’s last day at SDSU will be June 30. California State University will conduct a national search for a replacement and CSU Chancellor Timothy White and SDSU will discuss an interim appointment.

Hirshman has served as the eighth president of SDSU since 2011. During his time with the university he’s raised its profile in public research, high graduation rates and educational opportunities for students, like study abroad.

"Elliot has made an incredible impact on San Diego State University," CSU Chancellor Timothy White said. "His focus on academic excellence and on life-changing educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds has contributed to SDSU's emergence as a top public research university."

Hirshman's letter to the San Diego State Community: