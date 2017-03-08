Increasing traffic conditions causing delayed fire department response times in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —Heavier traffic in San Diego is leading to increased fire department response times according to a report being released Wednesday at the City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee.

Citygate Associates will be presenting a follow-up to a 2010 study that determined which San Diego locations were in the most urgent need of a fire station.

The updated study found that during normal traffic hours, only 74 percent of San Diego's public streets are within five minutes to an active fire station. During morning and afternoon commuter hours, this five-minute coverage is reduced to 51 percent.

Only 6 percent of city streets are quickly reachable during commute hours for first-alarm responses in which multiple units have to travel across larger sections of the city, the report says.

The report says that in order to put out small fires or treat medical patients, units in 90 percent of the cases should reach the scene within 7 1/2 minutes of when the 911 call is received. That equates to one minute for dispatching, 1 1/2 minutes to load into vehicles and 5 minutes to drive to a scene.

Department-wide, the average response time is 8 minutes, 10 seconds, according to the report. Only one of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's seven battalions -- serving downtown -- beats the 7 1/2-minute standard, while another comes within two seconds.

The average response time for Battalion 5 in La Jolla and University City is 9 minutes, 19 seconds, the report says.

Citygate found that none of the battalions meet the 5-minute expected driving time, with the average being 6 minutes, 9 seconds. Battalion 5's average travel time to a scene is 7 minutes, 18 seconds.

The consultants offered several recommendations, including to continue closing coverage gaps as funds permit, provide equitable response times to neighborhoods at similar risk, maintain the 5-minute travel time goal and continue to deploy peak-time engine companies and so-called ``Fast Response Squads.''

The squads are two-firefighter units designed to reach a scene before the main response, in order to assess the situation or begin rescues and medical aids. Fast Response Squads have been deployed successfully in Encanto and University City.