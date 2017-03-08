Jewish Community Center in La Jolla receives another bomb threat

La Jolla (KUSI) — Police are reporting that Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center has received another bomb threat Wednesday.

Officers searched the building with bomb-sniffing dogs and no hazardous materials were found. According to a police spokesperson the facility was not evacuated, unlike previous threats to the facility.

By early afternoon, police had completed their search and deemed the threat unfounded, according to Dan Shapiro, Lawrence Family JCC's director of marketing.

The threat is one of many unfounded threats made to Jewish centers across the United States in recent months, including at least four threats made to the La Jolla community center.

Related Link: Man arrested in St. Louis connected to threat against La Jolla Jewish community center

Last week a 31-year-old man from St. Louis was arrested in connection with at least 8 different bomb threats across the nation, including the La Jolla location. Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly targeted Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center on Feb. 20, according to a criminal complaint. Late that night, the facility received an email falsely claiming that Thompson's former girlfriend had planted a bomb there.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for his alleged involvement in connection to multiple bomb threats on Jewish community centers.