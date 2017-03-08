San Diego residents can now request jury duty exclusion online

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Residents of San Diego County may now request exclusion from jury service online, Superior Court officials announced Wednesday.

The online service, which went into effect Monday, is located on the courts website, www.sdcourt.ca.gov. On their website a link is provided where residents will explain to the court why they should be excused or disqualified from jury service. for various reasons such as recently sitting on a jury, active military service or financial hardship.

Previously, request fro jury duty exclusions had to be written and mailed to the courts, now they may be submitted electronically.

``We are pleased to make communicating with our jury service office for those summoned as potential jurors much easier and faster,'' San Diego Superior Court Executive Officer Michael Roddy said. ``We understand not everyone can take part in this important civic duty. We want to ensure that people have a convenient way to ask the court for an exclusion or deferral of service.''

Juror summons are blindly drawn, twice a year, from information obtained from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Potential jurors can be summoned for service once every 12 month, however, if they have served as a sworn juror on a trial they may request an excuse for up to 36 months.

Residents can still submit exclusion requests via written mail.