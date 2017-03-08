San Diego residents can now request jury duty exclusion online

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Trump met with the Romanian president Friday to discuss anti-terrorism efforts and strengthening NATO.More>>
A fire of unknown origin scorched about 10 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.More>>
The decision on what will become of the Qualcomm Stadium site is still up in the air.
While an investment group is seeking to develop the land, some say the recent $110 million independent appraisal drastically under values this public asset.
Laura Fink of the "Public Land, Public Vote" coalition joined KUSI with more.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer used his veto powers Friday to make several changes to the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 Budget, including increasing election funding and adding funds to boost police officer recruitment and retention efforts.More>>
Volunteers will be planting flowers, building new furniture, painting walls and decorating spaces, among many activities. Throughout the day, 45 volunteers will transform portions of the K-8 school as part of the 18th Annual Deloitte Day of Impact, celebrated by Deloitte employees across the globe.More>>
Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.More>>
UC San Diego students took a break from finals Friday to enjoy a whimsical end-of-the-school year tradition, the drop of a watermelon from the top of a classroom building to see how far it splatters.More>>
San Diego police sought Friday a man who stole speakers from a cellphone store in San Ysidro and threatened an employee with a piece of PVC pipe.More>>
Authorities released the name Thursday of a North County man found slain in his home.More>>
A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and hopping a curb on a Chula Vista street, killing a man sitting on a bus bench, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.More>>
