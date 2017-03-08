Suspect believed to have stabbed man in San Diego motel missing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed in a motel room Wednesday near downtown San Diego.

The stabbing was reported about 9:55 p.m. at the Marina Inn and Suites, located at 1943 Pacific Highway, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The an was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition was not immediately reported.

Investigators were working to narrow down the multiple descriptions they received for the suspect, Buttle said. No one was in custody.