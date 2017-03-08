Camp Pendleton Marines provide artillery support in fight against ISIS

RAQQA, Syria (KUSI) — 3/9/2017 — U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton are providing heavy artillery support in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

Marines are assisting Arab and Kurdish allies in the region to take back controls of the city of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State.

Some say this deployment may prolong U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

KUSI spoke with Professor Ronald Bee about U.S. involvement in the fight against ISIS.

"If the idea is to crush ISIS, you want to go after their capital, no matter who is in charge, no matter who is the commander in chief. That means going after command control, communications, and what I like to call 'un-social media' where they try to recruit people from all over the world to their ill-fated cause," Professor Bee said.

Bee added he believes the U.S. will begin to deploy more troops in the Middle East to aid our allies.

3/8/2017 — Camp Pendleton-based U.S. Marines have arrived in Syria to join the fight against the Islamic State, according to The Washington Post.

Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Amphibious Task Force — which deployed from San Diego on Navy ships in October — left their ships in the Middle East and have setup an outpost in Raqqa about 20 miles outside of where the U.S.-backed forces are stationed to assist in taking back the city.

According to the Washington Post, the expeditionary unit’s ground force — Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines — will man guns and offer fire support for U.S.-backed forces preparing assaults on the city.

Additional infantryman will provide security and resupplies will be handled by part of the expeditionary force’s combat logistics element, according to the Washington Post.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend — the top U.S. general overseeing the fight against the Islamic State — is reported saying that a small number of troops have been supporting Special Operations troops. A defense official, who remains anonymous because of the sensitive nature of the mission, told the Post the Marines deployed now will supplement those forces.

The defense official told the Post that Marines were flown in from Dijibouti and Kuwait into Syria.

“The Marines answer a problem that the [operation] has faced,” the official said in an interview.

The official also told the Post this movement was not in response to President Trump's recent request for a new plan to defeat ISIS forces, but that it has "been in the works for sometime."

According to Reuters, President Trump has said that defeating ISIS is one of many goals he has for his presidency. The Trump Administration has been working on a plan to take back Raqqa, which also includes putting more troops on the ground.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Lt. Gen. Townsend said between 12,000 and 15,000 ISIS fighters remain in Iraq or Syria.

“They are helping our partner forces and they are keeping this region and our own countries — our homeland — safe from the threat that is ISIS,” he said. “I would like all Americans to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”