Construction of Brigantine Restaurant faces delays from San Diego Coastal Commission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 3/9/2017 — The San Diego Port Authority released the following statement Thursday, regarding the Coastal Commission's halt on the construction of the Brigantine, where Anthony's Fish Grotto once stood.

First, it’s important to note that our position is that this hearing exceeds the authority and jurisdiction granted to the Coastal Commission. We attended and participated in our continued interest to resolve this issue swiftly and amicably. We are evaluating the Coastal Commission’s March 8, 2017 determination regarding our issuance of a non-appealable Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for the Portside Pier Project, proposed by the Brigantine, Inc. We are disappointed with this determination and we are considering our next steps in the interest of advancing this high-quality project for a new restaurant and public viewing platforms on the San Diego waterfront. The Port of San Diego is committed to public, waterfront access and this project provides significant improvements over the status quo including a perimeter walkway and a second-level viewing platform. In fact, contrary to claims by Coastal staff, people will be able to access the perimeter walkway around the bottom floor directly from the North Embarcadero Promenade, and the second-level viewing deck directly from the promenade via a dedicated elevator. There will also be entrances to the public viewing areas through the restaurants. Throughout this process, we have adhered to the Coastal Act, which designates the Port of San Diego as the permitting authority for projects within its jurisdiction such as restaurants – the Portside Pier project does not fit into the categories of projects subject to appeal under the Coastal Act. We are pleased that Coastal Commission Executive Director Jack Ainsworth acknowledged that communications between his staff and Port staff are ongoing. He explained that there is potential that we will be able to continue to work through and address Commission staff's project-related concerns, and come to a favorable solution that moves this project forward, without having to bring it back to the Coastal Commissioners. That is certainly what Port staff hopes to achieve.

3/8/2017 — There's another project on San Diego's waterfront that's running into major problems with the Coastal Commission. It involves the Brigantine's $13 million restaurant complex to replace Anthony's Fish Grotto on Harbor Drive.

The Port approved the project last December. In May, Coastal Commission staff raised objections which the Port appealed. The issue went before the Commission at its meeting in Ventura Wednesday and they haven't gotten to the item yet.

The initial dispute is whether the Coastal Commission has jurisdiction to review the project. The Commission found the project is inconsistent with the Port's master plan, public access and several other factors.

The Port and the Brigantine argued that state law did not specify restaurants as reviewable by the Commission. The Commission countered, saying the project is on Port tidelands and two, review is justified because the project serves the general public.

The Commission found the project is inconsistent with the Port's master plan and approval would set an adverse precedent for future projects on the bay.

Any project on the waterfront is likely to run afoul of the Coastal Commission: the Navy Broadway Project and Convention Center expansion, just two examples.

The Commission has several problems with the Brigantine Project, including the large number and size of lighted signs as excessive, and will be seen from both land and water.

The height and scale of the project are substantial issues. There's inadequate public access and insufficient parking.

All of this spells delay and forces months of protracted negotiations, involving the Commission, the Port and the Brigantine. Delay is costing the Port $50,000 a month in lease payments.

The Port is working on a new master plan due next year. This may also be an issue for the Coastal Commission.