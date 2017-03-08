Fundraiser kicks off for new Veterans Plaza in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) — In San Diego, the Military has long been the backbone of the community. Now, it's time to give back to them.

A major effort is beginning to create a new Veterans Plaza to replace the old one in Ocean Beach.

When you think of Ocean Beach, most people think "counter culture," a place stuck in a time warp with tie dye shirts and hula hoops.

But beneath this hippie exterior is a passionate love of freedom and country.

There is a new effort to execute long-awaited plans for a new Veterans Plaza. The existing one has seen better days.

The original Veterans Plaza was built back in 1995. Over the years, the weather and footprints have taken their toll.

Anyone wishing to donate to the project, or just to learn more, can visit Ocean Beach Community.