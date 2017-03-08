Western lowland gorilla celebrates 3rd birthday at San Diego Zoo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Western lowland gorilla celebrates 3rd birthday at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Posted: Updated:
Joanne, a western lowland gorilla Joanne, a western lowland gorilla

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Joanne, a western lowland gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, celebrated her third birthday Wednesday along with members of her troop.

They entered a habitat packed with present boxes, butterfly cutouts, gourds filled with popcorn and other treats, and a grape-flavored ice cake with the number 3 on the top and ice pieces on the side that spelled out "Joanne.''

The birthday girl explored the space, collecting lettuce, popcorn and other treats, while her father, Winston, claimed the cake as his own — eating the "3'' off the top and only leaving some ice formations behind, park officials said.

Joanne was born via a rare emergency cesarean-section because of complications during her mother's labor. Over the next 11 days, the young gorilla was treated for a collapsed lung and then a respiratory disease, which required round-the-clock care.

Park officials said she's healthy and active, and is often seen wrestling, running and playing with her two favorite male troop mates, 5-year- old Monroe and 8-year-old Frank.

"She very adventurous — she loves to play, climb and explore,'' said Peggy Sexton, lead keeper in the mammal department at the park. "Given the difficult start she had in life, it's really rewarding to see that she's a happy, healthy, normal gorilla.''

Gorillas are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Threats include people hunting gorillas for bush meat, loss of habitat due to logging and mining, and disease, such as Ebola. The past 15 years have seen a dramatic decline in gorilla numbers, with almost half of the entire eastern gorilla species population believed to have been wiped out, park officials said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.