International Women's Day observed with rallies and a women's st - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

International Women's Day observed with rallies and a women's strike in the U.S.

Posted: Updated:
International Women's Day observed with rallies and a women's strike in the U.S. International Women's Day observed with rallies and a women's strike in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 50 countries around the globe had events to observe International Women's Day.

It's been a day for marches, demonstrations and even a day off for some American women who said they would participate in a strike to demonstrate the vital and essential roles they play in sustaining the U.S. economy.

Women raising their voices from Washington D.C. to City Hall in San Francisco.

Under the banner of International women's Day millions of women rallied or marched in one protest, smashing a symbolic glass ceiling, plus a formal nod to the day at the United Nations in New York.

As part of the observance, organizers of the women's march in Washington called for a strike, dubbing this "A Day Without Women."

The protest encourages women to take a day off from work, paid or unpaid, and to avoid buying anything online or in stores as a means of illustrating the economic power of American women.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.