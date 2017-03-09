Temperatures climb as skies clear across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sunny San Diego will live up to its nickname Thursday as temperatures continue to climb.

Blue skies and plenty of sunshine will reach San Diego County Thursday, without a ridge of high pressure bringing clouds to the area.

Temperatures continue to increase into the weekend. Expect hot and dry conditions for the next few days. Over the weekend, temperatures will cool slightly.

Thursday’s high temperatures are expected to be 75 degrees along the coast, 85 degrees inland 71 degrees in the mountains and 87 degrees for the deserts.