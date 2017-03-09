Gunman shoots up Rolando-area hookah lounge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities were searching for a gunman Thursday who shot up a Rolando-area hookah lounge.

Witnesses told police a man wrapped in a red or orange blanket walked up to the Blue Nile Hookah Lounge on El Cajon Boulevard near 72nd Street shortly before midnight and opened fire, according to San Diego police.

Customers were inside the business at the time, but no one was injured, authorities said.

"Everyone started shouting 'Bullets! Bullets!'" customer Sharmarke Abdisalan customer said.

Customers inside the building took off running, but Abdisalan, who has a prosthetic leg, could not make it out of the building. Abdisalan dove for cover under some chairs.

"I said 'this is it.' I'm looking [from] under the chairs to see if anybody walked in and I didn’t hear anything until the guys came back and said everything was clear."

Police said several shell casings were found at the scene. The extent of the damage to the business was not immediately known and the motive for the shooting continued to be investigated.

“Were not going to stop coming here, and [we’re going to] enjoy it while we can because life is too short. Nobody is going to scare us.”