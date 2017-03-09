Firefighters take to the streets for annual 'Fill the Boot' Drive

Firefighters in Santee raising money for the Burn Institute

SAN DIEGO KUSI) — Firefighters are hitting the San Diego streets Thursday for the 18th annual Boot Drive to raise money for the Burn Institute.

The proceeds are used for the organization's burn prevention and education programs, and burn survivor support programs. Camp Beyond the Scars, the annual summer event for burned children, is a major beneficiary.

Firefighters from 29 area fire agencies will be at major intersections throughout the city to collect cash donations from commuters during the morning and afternoon peak driving hours.

The event is the Burn Institute's largest one-day fundraiser. Last year's edition raised more than $200,000, according to organizers.

Make a donation at the following locations or at the Burn Institute online: