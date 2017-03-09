Rep. Darrell Issa to hold healthcare town hall

VISTA (KUSI) — Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) announced Wednesday he will hold a town hall for his constituents to express their concerns or support for the proposed American Health Care Act (AHCA).

The town hall will be held Saturday, March 11 at the Junior Seau Recreation Center in Oceanside. The town hall will be held in two separate sessions — an 8:30 a.m. session and a 10 a.m. session — in order to accommodate an anticipated large crowd. Those wishing to attend must register online.

Other members of Congress will hold town halls in the coming week. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-San Diego) will hold a town hall 10 a.m. Saturday for his constituents, at the the Ramona Mainstage at 626 Main Street. Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) is holding a town hall Monday (register here) and a town hall for Rep. Susan Davis (D-San Diego) has already reached capacity but will be streamed live on her website.

“This proposal is to modify and replace the Affordable Care Act which in my opinion is in deep trouble,” Congressman Issa said in a video posted to his twitter account. “Needless to say it is controversial and there’ll be opinions on both sides. For that reason I’ve scheduled a town hall meeting.”

I've scheduled a town hall meeting on Saturday and I'd like YOU to be there. Get details on how to attend here ?? https://t.co/FBQcCvtpZU pic.twitter.com/61d6jkbW75 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) March 9, 2017

Constituents wishing to attend Issa's town hall must register online starting at 12 p.m. Thursday. Hunter's town hall is open to the public.

Healthcare has been a controversial issue for some Republican representatives. Constituents have gathered outside Congressman Issa’s Vista office since the 2017 Presidential Inauguration to express their concerns over a Republican replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The largest gathering was on Feb. 21, the day Issa released an initial draft for his ACA replacement proposal. Opponents of a repeal plan were met with supporters of both Congressman Issa and Donald Trump. On that day, the Congressman came outside to answer questions from demonstrators.

"My hope is this morning we will find a way to bridge these two groups," Issa said.

Congressman Issa hopes this weekend’s town hall will allow his constituents to express their opinions on healthcare. For those unable to attend, an online survey is also available.