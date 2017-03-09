Arrest made in connection to death at Oceanside construction sit - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Arrest made in connection to death at Oceanside construction site

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 30-year-old man was facing a first-degree murder charge Friday in connection with the death of a plumber at a construction site
in Oceanside.

Mikhail Schmidt of Oceanside was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of The Strand, a few blocks from the under-construction home on Windward Way where the body of 37-year-old Jacob Laughlin Bravo was found about 12 hours earlier, said Oceanside police Lt. Valencia Saadat.

Bravo was found in a trailer on the site in a pool of blood, according to news reports.

Police said Bravo's body had "obvious signs of traumatic injury." The exact causes of the injuries were unknown, pending an autopsy by the county Medical Examiner's office.

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation, but police said it was not gang-related.

Schmidt was being held without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder pending arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.