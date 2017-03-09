Authorities seek help to find killer of 67-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police sought the public's help Thursday withing finding the killer of Gregory Huser.

Huser, 67, was found dead in Balboa Park three months ago where he was possibly sleeping. His body was found in a grassy are near the 3000 block of Park boulevard on Dec. 12 around 2 a.m.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, witnessed the killing or has information on the case was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.