The Ketcham family's Escondido Cycle Center

What started off as a hobby for the Ketcham family has turned into a long-running, successful family business in the Escondido Cycle Center.

Started in 1969 as a single line Honda dealership in a 4,000 sq. ft. building, the Escondido Cycle Center has grown into a large operation in the last 30 years. After acquiring Kawasaki and Suzuki franchises, ECC moved to a 15,000 sq. ft. facility to accommodate the increased level of business.

ECC has always supported privateer race teams, both on- and off-road. ECC's race teams have won several Baja 500 and Baja 1000 mile races as well as District 38 AMA and Best in the Desert Series.

In December 2001, ECC opened its new 34,000 ft. dealership at 1415 Montiel Road in Escondido, California, and launched its professional Supercross and Motocross race team - TeamECC.

The new, state-of-the-art facility houses the top lines of motorcycles and personal water craft along with a full-complement of riding and boating gear.

For more information on the Escondido Cycle Center visit their website.