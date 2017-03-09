Pension costs in San Diego County continue to increase

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.More>>
Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.More>>
The U.S. Navy's newest ship, which is named for a former congresswoman from Arizona and will be homeported in San Diego, was commissioned Saturday during a ceremony in Galveston, Texas.More>>
The U.S. Navy's newest ship, which is named for a former congresswoman from Arizona and will be homeported in San Diego, was commissioned Saturday during a ceremony in Galveston, Texas.More>>
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.More>>
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.More>>
U.S. Coast Guard personnel from San Diego evacuated a 61-year-old woman from a cruise ship due to a medical emergency, according to USCG officials.More>>
U.S. Coast Guard personnel from San Diego evacuated a 61-year-old woman from a cruise ship due to a medical emergency, according to USCG officials.More>>
Officially, it's not the first day of summer, but it is for San Diego lifeguards.
On Friday, every lifeguard tower opened for business. The towers are setup from Ocean Beach all the way to Blacks Beach in La Jolla.
KUSI's Dan Plante shows us how they are getting ready for the summer season.More>>
Officially, it's not the first day of summer, but it is for San Diego lifeguards.
On Friday, every lifeguard tower opened for business. The towers are setup from Ocean Beach all the way to Blacks Beach in La Jolla.
KUSI's Dan Plante shows us how they are getting ready for the summer season.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.More>>
Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.More>>