San Diego County Credit Union to become title sponsor for Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Credit Union will become the title sponsor for the Holiday Bowl.

Game organizers and the financial institution announced Thursday that the former longtime Poinsettia Bowl sponsor would be supporting the Holiday Bowl.

This move comes six weeks after it was announced that the Poinsettia Bowl would be discontinued after a twelve year run in San Diego. SDCCU has previously supported Holiday Bowl events, such as the Holiday Bowl Parade in December.

The length of the deal and other financial and fiscal terms have not yet been disclosed.

National Funding, a local San Diego firm, has helped pay for the Holiday Bowl the past two years as the event has struggled to find a title sponsor in recent years.

``I can't think of a better alliance for San Diego's premier sporting event,'' said Marlee J. Ehrenfeld, the Holiday Bowl's 2017 president.

``San Diego County Credit Union is recognized nationally as a remarkable financial institution and longtime community leader in the region,'' Ehrenfeld said. ``The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl will set the standard for innovative title sponsorships that elevate the entire bowl game experience.''

SDCCU has agreed to donate $1 from every ticket sold to Biz Kid$ As part of the deal, SDCCU pledged to donate $1 from every ticket sold to Biz Kid$, a program that helps to educate children about money, business, investments and giving back to the community.

The date and time for the 40th annual Holiday Bowl have yet to be announced, but the game will feature teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences.

