City asks residents for unwanted junk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego is asking residents to do some Spring Cleaning and bring unwanted items to Qualcomm Stadium this Saturday.

Anything from old appliances, used furniture, mattresses and electronics can be brought to the Free Community Cleanup & Recycling Event on Friars Road this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

" We want to encourage San Diego residents to take advantage of a great service provided by the city to help keep our neighborhoods clean and beautiful," San Diego Environmental Service Director Mario Sierra said. "Simply drop your bulky items at Qualcomm Stadium anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 11."

What to bring:

Appliances

Carpeting

Electronics (e.g. TVs, computer monitors, VCRs, CPUs)

Junk furniture

Mattresses

Lawnmowers (free of oil/gas)

Metals

Wood

Yard trimmings (bundled and tied up to 6 feet long and not exceeding 50 lbs.)

Palm Fronds (bundled and tied up to 6 feet long and not exceeding 50 lbs.)

What NOT to bring:

Dirt, construction or demolition rubble

All light bulbs/tubes

Household hazardous wastes (e.g. paint, batteries, motor oil)

(e.g. paint, batteries, motor oil) Propane Tanks/Gas Cylinders

Tires

The event, co-hosted by city council members Chris Cate and Scott Sherman will take place near Qualcomm Stadium parking lot sections N and P.