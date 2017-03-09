Oregon joins Hawaii in lawsuit against President Trump's revised executive order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hawaii filed a lawsuit Wednesday against President Trump's revised travel ban and Oregon followed suit Thursday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, President Trump's revised executive order bans new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.

The order affects people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

"Hawaii is special in that it has always been non-discriminatory in both its history and constitution," Attorney General Douglas Chin said. "Twenty percent of the people are foreign-born, 100,000 are non-citizens and 20 percent of the labor force is foreign-born."

Chin added that the people of Hawaii know that fear of newcomers can lead to bad policy.

AP reports that Hawaii is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its "sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government."

According to the Associate Press, U.S. Judge James Robart in Seattle granted Oregon's request Thursday to join the lawsuit against President Trump.

Oregon joins the lawsuit with Washington, Minnesota, New York and Massachusetts.

Washington was the first state to file a lawsuit against the original travel ban issued by the president, which resulted in halting its implementation around the Country.

AP reports that New York Attorney Genera Eric Schneiderman called the revised immigration order, "a Muslim ban by another name."

White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said the administration, "is confident the revised U.S. travel ban will stand up to legal scrutiny."