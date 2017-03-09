Lifeguard Union files grievance in change over 911 call routing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In a public safety emergency, first responders are expected to jump into action immediately, but San Diego Lifeguards say changes in the way 911 calls are handled could be putting more lives at risk.

There are changes that just took place in December, changes that affect the way calls to 911 are sent to lifeguards.

The 100 lifeguards who work for the city receive specialized training for any water-related emergencies from storm-related flooding to rescues in the ocean, in the river and even plucking swimmers from below seaside cliffs.

Those 911 calls have always gone right to the lifeguards, but in mid-December, that changed.

Ed Harris is the head of the City's Lifeguard Union, he said the fire chief oversees the city's lifeguard ordered a policy change without consulting his members. Now, many of the water calls are going to — or routed — to the fire department first.

Here's part of a call on Jan. 21 involving a rescue in the waters off Ocean Beach. The dispatch call went to the fire department, then to a fire dispatcher and finally to the lifeguards.

The following dispatch call went directly to lifeguards, who were then able to rush to the scene within minutes.

"That's an example of a call that went directly to lifeguards. But on the same day, just half an hour earlier, there was a call for another rescue out of La Jolla. In that incident, the 911 call went to the fire department, then to a fire dispatcher and finally to the lifeguards," Harris said.

Harris said it's clear that time was being wasted in the hand-off between the call taker and the fire department dispatcher. In that rescue, Harris said lifeguards did safe the woman, but their response was delayed because of the new protocol.

Harris said the union is taking issue with other policy changes, including a new directive that sends firefighters and fire engines to a water-related emergency.

With these measures, Harris said it appears that the fire department is trying to grab more lifeguard responsibilities and it may be time to consider ending the longtime union between the lifeguards and the fire department.

"Creating a separate department for lifeguards would be unprecedented, do nothing to improve public safety and increase costs. We are going to continue to respond as one department and not let politics get in the way of doing the right thing for the public we are sworn to serve," said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy about the lifeguard complaint.

"In the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, we are in the business of saving lives and keeping our neighborhoods safe. That was never more evident than during the recent storms when lifeguards and firefighters worked together for the common good and saved lives. It's unfortunate that Local 911 leadership would suggest public safety has been compromised in some way to score political points," Chief Fennessy added. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Using scare tactics like that as a public safety professional is irresponsible and dangerous. Statewide, the services that local lifeguards provide fall within the scope of local fire departments. Creating a separate department for lifeguards would be unprecedented, do nothing to improve public safety and increase costs. We are going to continue to respond as one department and not let politics get in the way of doing the right thing for the public we are sworn to serve."

The head of the lifeguard union notes that he is very concerned about these policy changes, especially as we head into the busy spring break and summer vacation season.