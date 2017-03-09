Three in custody and firearms seized after brief police chase th - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three in custody and firearms seized after brief police chase through Emerald Hills

Posted: Updated:
Three in custody and firearms seized after brief police chase through Emerald Hills Three in custody and firearms seized after brief police chase through Emerald Hills

EMERALD HILLS (KUSI) — A routine traffic stop for San Diego police turned into a police chase Thursday from Logan Heights into Emerald Hills.

According to SDPD, officers attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle with three people inside. The car sped away and led law enforcement on a brief pursuit. 

The three male suspects crashed into a guardrail and attempted to flee into the nearby canyon. All three suspects were apprehended by San Diego police officers.

Three firearms were found — two on two of the suspects and one in the glovebox of the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.