Three in custody and firearms seized after brief police chase through Emerald Hills

EMERALD HILLS (KUSI) — A routine traffic stop for San Diego police turned into a police chase Thursday from Logan Heights into Emerald Hills.

According to SDPD, officers attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle with three people inside. The car sped away and led law enforcement on a brief pursuit.

The three male suspects crashed into a guardrail and attempted to flee into the nearby canyon. All three suspects were apprehended by San Diego police officers.

Three firearms were found — two on two of the suspects and one in the glovebox of the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.