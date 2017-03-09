SD Sheriff's ask public to help find missing Encinitas man last - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SD Sheriff's ask public to help find missing Encinitas man last seen in December 2016

Posted: Updated:
Brian Gregory Smith, 70 Brian Gregory Smith, 70

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday asked for the public's help locating a 70-year-old Encinitas man who was last seen in December.

Brian Gregory Smith checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in Escondido Dec. 21, 2016, and has not been seen or heard from since, according to Detective Dan Barnes.

Family members waited until late January before reporting him missing.

"Brian does not have a car or a permanent address,'' Barnes said. "He had been living in Encinitas and spends most of his time in the North County area.''

Smith was describes as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.