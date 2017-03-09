Colorectal Cancer on the rise

In today's healthy living segment, we focus on a disease most people don't like to talk about: Colorectal Cancer. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and what you don't know can hurt you.

Colorectal Cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death. It will affect about 1 in 20 people. Women have a slightly lower risk than men. Colorectal Cancer develops slowly, with few early signs or symptoms.

It almost always starts with an abnormal growth known as a polyp. Not all polyps are malignant, but those that are tend to grow slowly, taking 10 years to become cancerous.

That's why a screening colonoscopy is so important and it's recommended at age 50.

But a new study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute show a disturbing trend, a rise in Colorectal Cancers in younger adults who are rarely screened for the disease.

So why is this happening, who is at risk and what are the options for younger patients?

Doctor Walter Coyle, a Gastroenteritis at Scripps Clinic, along with Nedinia Farol, diagnosed with advanced Colorectal Cancer at age 42, joined KUSI's Sandra Maas with more.