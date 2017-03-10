Paul Ryan pushes for backing of Obamacare replacement plan - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Paul Ryan pushes for backing of Obamacare replacement plan

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is pushing for the American people get behind the GOP's Obamacare replacement plan and he showed the public how far he's willing to go.

After 18 hours of debate, the GOP health care plan clears its first hurdle, making it through the first committee vote.

However, Republican leaders have their work cut out for them if they hope to pass the House plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

As a handful of senators and some conservative House members indicate they would vote  no. Speaker Paul Ryan laid out the case for why they should get on board.

The speaker became the professor as Paul Ryan rolled up his sleeves, pulled out the Power Point and attempted to school the country on the GOP's plan to replace Obamacare.

"Lower costs, more choices, patients in control and universal access to care.. these are the driving principles we are focused on," House Speaker Ryan said.

But the speaker's presentation was likely aimed at convincing members of his own party, as much as it was convincing the American people.

