Hot conditions continue before cool down this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Warm and dry conditions continue Friday before some cooler temperatures reach San Diego County this weekend.

A trough of low pressure moves in for the weekend, bringing some cloud coverage in the morning hours. That cloud coverage is allowing temperatures to feel much cooler in San Diego County. Skies will clear mid-day to plenty of sunshine.

Friday, temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds are minimal to non-existent. Skies will be bright and sunny. Friday’s high temperatures are expected to be 75 degrees along the coast, 83 degrees inland, 67 degrees in the mountains and 89 degrees for the deserts.