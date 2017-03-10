Hot conditions continue before cool down this weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Hot conditions continue before cool down this weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Warm and dry conditions continue Friday before some cooler temperatures reach San Diego County this weekend.

A trough of low pressure moves in for the weekend, bringing some cloud coverage in the morning hours. That cloud coverage is allowing temperatures to feel much cooler in San Diego County. Skies will clear mid-day to plenty of sunshine.

Friday, temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds are minimal to non-existent. Skies will be bright and sunny. Friday’s high temperatures are expected to be 75 degrees along the coast, 83 degrees inland, 67 degrees in the mountains and 89 degrees for the deserts. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.