Teenager walking along Tierrasanta killed in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tierrasanta, police said Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Santo Road, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The boy was walking southbound Santo Road next to the median with another teen when a black four-door car traveling at a high rate of speed struck him. The other teen was able to jump onto the median to avoid being hit, Heims said.

The 16-year-old died at the scene.

The vehicle continued south on Santo Road, Heims said. The black four-door may have damage to the front left panel or driver's side door, SDPD Lt. Steven Shaw said. Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crimestoppers.