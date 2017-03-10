Teenager walking along Tierrasanta killed in hit-and-run - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Teenager walking along Tierrasanta killed in hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tierrasanta, police said Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Santo Road, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The boy was walking southbound Santo Road next to the median with another teen when a black four-door car traveling at a high rate of speed struck him. The other teen was able to jump onto the median to avoid being hit, Heims said.

The 16-year-old died at the scene.

The vehicle continued south on Santo Road, Heims said. The black four-door may have damage to the front left panel or driver's side door, SDPD Lt. Steven Shaw said. Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crimestoppers. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.