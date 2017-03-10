Teenager walking along Tierrasanta killed in hit-and-run

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. this week to campaign for open and free trade between the U.S. and Mexico, his office announced.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. this week to campaign for open and free trade between the U.S. and Mexico, his office announced.More>>
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.More>>
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.More>>
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.More>>
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.More>>
Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.More>>
Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.More>>
The U.S. Navy's newest ship, which is named for a former congresswoman from Arizona and will be homeported in San Diego, was commissioned Saturday during a ceremony in Galveston, Texas.More>>
The U.S. Navy's newest ship, which is named for a former congresswoman from Arizona and will be homeported in San Diego, was commissioned Saturday during a ceremony in Galveston, Texas.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
A marijuana dispensary in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday according to San Diego police.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
The streets of Casa de Oro in Spring Valley were cleaned by volunteers for an annual neighborhood clean-up Saturday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
A dog-friendly event in Santee took place Saturday to raise funds for a nonprofit that recruits volunteers to take care of pets for military members.More>>
Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.More>>
Two people charged in a northern San Diego home-invasion series in which residents were robbed at gunpoint, tied up and sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, robbery and burglary counts.More>>