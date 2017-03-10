Officers shoot man brandishing weapon in Escondido home

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — An Escondido police officer fatally shot an Escondido man Friday morning after being called to investigate the death of the man's

mother, authorities said.

Damon Seitz, 40, was shot after threatening an officer with a gun and died a short time later at a hospital, according to Lt. Justin Murphy.

Officers were called shortly before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of James Street to investigate the death of 70-year-old Elizabeth Seitz, which apparently apparently was not suspicious, Murphy said.

?About 45 minutes into the investigation, Damon Seitz apparently brandished a gun and threatened the officer who was alone in the house with Seitz. The officer fired his service gun several times then immediately began life-saving measures on Seitz and called for paramedics, Murphy said.

A warrant was obtained and and served at the residence, and several items were recovered. The handgun that was in Damon Seitz' hand at the time of the altercation was a Sig-Sauer 9mm; it was loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber, with the hammer in the cocked position.

Also removed from the home were a combination of 35 rifles, shotguns, and handguns. All firearms and evidence was impounded at the Escondido Police Department.

Seitz was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center about an hour and a half later.

Some neighbors in the area expressed concern about public safety since the incident happened days after an Escondido woman was slain by crossfire from a gang shootout.

"This is a completely isolated event that has nothing to do with any safety issues for the public,'' Murphy said.

Officers did not release information about how Elizabeth Seitz died or why her son confronted the officer.