Camp Pendleton firefighters to burn debris this weekend

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — Camp Pendleton firefighters began burning debris Friday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, which may cause smoke to rise into the air over that period.

The prescribed burn began at 8 1.m. Friday. Because of the recent rainfall, the debris remains damp which will likely cause the burned debris to smoke, base officials said.

According to Camp Pendleton officials, the smoke may be visible in the southwest area of the military base, which is located in northern Oceanside along Interstate 5..