San Diego lifeguards considering seceding from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Lifeguards in the city of San Diego may be considering seceding from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire officials disagree with this notion, claiming it would do nothing to improve public safety.

The issue at hand stems from recent changes to procedure in regards to dispatching inland water rescue calls, said lifeguard union leader Ed Harris. These calls were changed to route from police dispatchers to the fire department, instead of directly to the lifeguards. Harris claims that this makes responses take longer, and less resources are available because of the taxpayer cost from sending firefighters and fire engines to situations that were historically handled by lifeguards.

``We cannot afford to have the Fire Department divert our trainers, personnel and budget,'' Harris wrote. ``Teaching Fire Fighters how to swim and perform river rescue is not acceptable.''

A grievance has been filed by the lifeguard union that is soon to be heard by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Harris said.

In a statement, San Diego Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said it was unfortunate that lifeguard union leadership would suggest public safety had been compromised in an effort to score political points.

Fennessy said the lifeguard division was a key component in providing seamless services, and that he understood the ``tremendous value'' lifeguards bring in their everyday interactions with everyone who works, lives near or visits San Diego's coastal areas. Responding quickly with the right resources remains a top priority and developing a new department would not provide any demonstrable benefit to the community.

``Creating a separate department for lifeguards would be unprecedented, do nothing to improve public safety and increase costs,'' Fennessy said. ``We are going to continue to respond as one department and not let politics get in the way of doing the right thing for the public we are sworn to serve.''